The following birth announcements were published in the May 18 and May 25, 2018 edition of the St. Albans Messenger:

Zarrah Elizabeth- a girl born on April 22 to Amber May Parizzo and Randy Allen Bard II of Swanton.

Sadie Anne Mosher- a girl born on May 11 at Northwestern Medical Center to Jordan Mosher and Garbielle Mahoney of Swanton.

Mckenzie Grace Levick- a girl born on May 9 at Northwestern Medical Center to Michael Levick and Sarah Bouchard of St. Albans.

Samuel Jacob CampbellA boy born on May 16 at Northwestern Medical Center to Jacob Campbell and Kelsey (LaCross) Campbell of East Fairfield.

Helen Ruth Yeatman- a girl born on May 16 at Northwestern Medical Center to Doug Edward Yeatman and Brandi Christensen Yeatman  of Berkshire.

Hazen Joseph Shea- a boy born on May 22 at Northwestern Medical Center to Ryan Shea and Lindsy Guilmette of Richford

Asa Keene Wilson- a boy born on May 22 at Northwestern Medical Center to Sarah Lynn Wilson of Richford.

Liam Joseph Burke- a boy born on May 23 at Northwestern Medical Center to Jason Thomas Burke and Crystal A. Burke of Swanton

Wyatt Joseph Stanley- a boy born on May 23 to Avery Jay Stanley and Megan Marie Stanley of Montgomery.