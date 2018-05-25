The following birth announcements were published in the May 18 and May 25, 2018 edition of the St. Albans Messenger:

Zarrah Elizabeth- a girl born on April 22 to Amber May Parizzo and Randy Allen Bard II of Swanton.

Sadie Anne Mosher- a girl born on May 11 at Northwestern Medical Center to Jordan Mosher and Garbielle Mahoney of Swanton.

Mckenzie Grace Levick- a girl born on May 9 at Northwestern Medical Center to Michael Levick and Sarah Bouchard of St. Albans.

Samuel Jacob Campbell– A boy born on May 16 at Northwestern Medical Center to Jacob Campbell and Kelsey (LaCross) Campbell of East Fairfield.

Helen Ruth Yeatman- a girl born on May 16 at Northwestern Medical Center to Doug Edward Yeatman and Brandi Christensen Yeatman of Berkshire.

Hazen Joseph Shea- a boy born on May 22 at Northwestern Medical Center to Ryan Shea and Lindsy Guilmette of Richford

Asa Keene Wilson- a boy born on May 22 at Northwestern Medical Center to Sarah Lynn Wilson of Richford.

Liam Joseph Burke- a boy born on May 23 at Northwestern Medical Center to Jason Thomas Burke and Crystal A. Burke of Swanton

Wyatt Joseph Stanley- a boy born on May 23 to Avery Jay Stanley and Megan Marie Stanley of Montgomery.