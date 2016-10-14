Approval sought for Bay marina

By Elaine Ezerins Staff Writer More stories by Elaine

ST. ALBANS — Two local businesspeople are seeking to build a new marina at St. Albans Bay.

The proposal went before the town’s Development Review Board (DRB) Thursday night with area landowners expressing comments and concerns.

The applicants, Charles “Chuck” Lowe and Rene Boissoneault of St. Albans Bay Lake Homes LLC, are requesting conditional use and site plan approval for a 154-berth marina on Georgia Shore Road with an 80-space parking lot located across the street.

The plan is to use the existing building located on the 0.72-acre property at 90 Georgia Shore Rd for the harbormaster offices, a ship store and bathrooms for boaters with the majority of parking across the street.

“We have a wonderful, beautiful bay that is basically looked upon as ‘Don’t come in. There’s nothing here,’” he said. “There’s no place to get services or tie up to a safe bay.”

“[The lake] should be the crown jewel,” Lowe said. “The waterfront is always a very important part of a community and we should be able to be proud of our area.”

Fred Taft, an adjacent property owner, asked if there was significant enough interest from boat owners in St. Albans and elsewhere to fill the 154 slips.

“When you look around the lake and you see … the waiting lists at these marinas,” Lowe said after the meeting, coupled with “the fact that there is no marina within ten miles of St. Albans Bay, I mean it just opens up to the fact that there is a need. There’s no doubt that there’s a need.”

Attorney Anthony Iarrapino, who is representing the marina, said the applicants looked at state traffic data for Burton Island and the launch point at Hathaway Point and it was “a lot.”

He added that Lowe spoke with his neighbors who expressed interest in being able to use a local marina instead of traveling far distances to the next closest one. “There’s a huge community here and I think we would draw people from all the surrounding towns,” he said.

