From Franklin County Animal Rescue:

Apple is such a lovely lady. She’s half Siamese, so this Chatty Kathy will carry on a conversation all day long! At about 6-years-old, Apple will make the perfect addition to any home.

Apple is a current resident of Franklin County Animal Rescue in St. Albans. Call: (802) 524-9650 or email: info@fcarpets.org for more information.