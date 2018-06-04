BFA-St. Albans

Baseball: Senior

Harvey contributed a save, a win, and a home run during the Bobwhites regular-season-ending string of three games in three days, all victories to finish 8-7 after a 2-6 start. In a 6-3 win over Burlington H.S. on May 23, Harvey threw 1 2/3 innings of shutout relief for the save, also drawing a walk and scoring a run for BFA. The next day, in a 15-6 victory at Rice, Harvey clubbed a home run and had two hits, also driving in a pair of runs. And in Friday’s comeback 9-5 win against Essex, he pitched six innings for the win, bouncing back from Essex’s 3-run first inning to shut the hosts out in the next four frames while the Bobwhites surged into the lead.