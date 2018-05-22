Missisquoi

Softball: Junior

After belting nine home runs in her sophomore season, Harvey heated up right along with the spring weather and clubbed four homers in six days while pitching her first career no-hitter, an overpowering, 17-strikeout performance at BFA-Fairfax on May 7. Harvey homered in that game, cleared the fence the next day against Middlebury, added a 2-run shot against Spaulding on May 10, and after being kept in the park by Milton on Saturday morning, hit a solo shot in the afternoon against BFA-St. Albans.