Richford

Softball: Senior

Peoples Academy’s strategy backfired in a big way thanks to Russin, who followed a base-filling intentional walk with a base-clearing triple, wiping out the Wolves’ 2-run lead in the seventh inning and giving the Rockets a 4-3 victory May 1. After Katie Rotunno singled and Abigail Adams doubled, Peoples sent Hayley Snider to first base to bring Russin to the plate and she came through with the game-winning extra-base hit. Russin drove in all four Richford runs and was the lone Rocket with two hits in the game.