BFA-Fairfax

Baseball: Senior

Roy made an outstanding effort to lead the Bullets out of a four-game slide, holding Division I Middlebury to just one run into the eighth inning before the Tigers pulled out a 2-1 win May 3. Roy, who drove in Fairfax’s only run of the day with a first-inning single, allowed just seven hits and two walks while throwing 7 2/3 innings, striking out seven. On Tuesday, Roy had two of BFA’s three hits in a loss at Mt. Abraham.