BFA-St. Albans

Softball: Sophomore

While playing a key role in BFA’s defense from behind the plate, Connor provided plenty of pop next to the plate as well last week in a busy week for the Comets. Against North Country on May 14, even as Kylie Wright was throwing a 4-hitter at BFA, the Falcons opted to intentionally walk Connor — who nonetheless had one of those Comet hits. On May 17, Connor’s RBI triple produced the first run in a 5-0 win, and after Colchester’s Ali Sheets no-hit BFA on Friday, Connor led the charge Saturday against Middlebury, clubbing her fourth home run of the season — a 2-run shot — and adding a single and double while driving in five runs.