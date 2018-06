Enosburg

Softball: Senior

After just missing a cycle five days earlier when she hit two triples but no double, Archambault had another close call and 4-hit performance May 21. Against Richford, where she made sure to collect her double but this time picked up a second two-base hit and no triple. The standout catcher did bookend those extra-base hits with a single and home run in each contest, and also had a hit in the Hornets’ 12-5 victory over Peoples on Thursday.