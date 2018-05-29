BFA-St. Albans

Baseball: Sophomore

Liscinsky (and BFA leadoff batter Jake Hall) had a productive 7-day stretch, leading the Bobwhites to a trio of 1-run wins to shatter a 6-game losing streak with a 3-1 stretch. On May 14, North Country led 10-3 before BFA tied it with seven straight scores in the sixth, then won it in the bottom of the seventh when Liscinsky led off with a double, two walks loaded the bases, and Shane Mapes took a 2-2 pitch for a walk, forcing Liscinsky home for the walkoff, 11-10 win. Three days later against St. Johnsbury, Liscinsky’s RBI single drove Hall home in the bottom of the sixth to finish off an 8-7 win. And Monday against Middlebury, Liscinsky followed Hall across the plate in the first inning for what proved the decisive run in a 2-1 victory.