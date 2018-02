BFA-Fairfax

Basketball: Sophomore

Meunier notched a double-double to help beat Missisquoi on Jan. 29, kicking off a busy week for the Bullets. In the 57-38 win against MVU, Meunier scored 11 points and had a team-high 10 rebounds. Two nights later, he was one of three Bullets to score 11 points in a 60-39 victory over Richford.