Enosburg

Baseball: Senior

Winning pitcher in the 2017 title game, Howrigan has led the Hornets to an 8-2 start and turned in one of his best performances Friday. Dominating Missisquoi, Howrigan took care of all 15 outs in his 5-inning no-hitter, striking out 14 and fielding a grounder on one of two balls put in play against him — both by Avery Feeley. Only a walk and an error separated the senior from a perfect game. At the plate, Howrigan was 3-for-3 with 3 runs and an RBI. In three games leading up to Friday, Howrigan 1-hit Williamstown with 13 Ks and hit for an extended cycle, with a single, double, triple, and homer in the three wins.