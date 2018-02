BFA-Fairfax

Basketball: Senior

Irish’s outside shooting and rebounding helped the Division III leading Bullets (10-2) notch two more wins and extend their win streak to nine games. On Jan. 30 against Stowe, Irish picked up a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, both game highs. In another win Jan. 31 against Williamstown, Irish’s 15 (plus seven rebounds) included a string of three 3-point buckets in the first quarter.