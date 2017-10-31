The Bobwhites’ best season since 2012 is largely due to impressive offensive-line play that has created room for its runners and time for its quarterback. Gaudette and fellow senior Collin Manahan lead the way on many of BFA’s running plays, and Gaudette also anchors a defensive line that has allowed an average of less than 14 points per game, giving up just one score or none in half the team’s eight games.