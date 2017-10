Missisquoi

Field Hockey: Senior

The Thunderbirds got the best of longtime Division III rival Stowe on the road Sept. 26 in large part thanks to Dumeny’s two goals. Eight days after the teams tied 3-3 in Swanton, Dumeny scored the first goal in a 3-2 win at Stowe. Her second goal of the game gave Missisquoi a 3-1 lead that would not be cut until the final minute.