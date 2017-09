Enosburg High School

Soccer: Senior

With Enosburg trailing Missisquoi 1-0 in the second half, Snow scored twice off corner kicks from Logan Jette to give the Hornets a 2-1 win on Tuesday night. In the team’s Homecoming night game Friday again BFA-Fairfax, Snow added another goal in a 2-0 victory, scoring three of the week’s four Hornet goals.