Enosburg

Soccer: Senior

Jewett set up Emily Gervais’ winning goal in Enosburg’s 2-1 win at Winooski on Sept. 27, then scored three times to lead the Hornets in a 5-2 victory at Hazen on Sept. 30. Jewett’s penalty kick with 1:20 left in the first half in Hardwick pulled the Hornets within a goal. She followed with the equalizer in the second half and added a third goal to finish off the team’s third straight win.