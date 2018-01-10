Headlining a deeper and bigger but younger frontcourt for the Comets, Laggis had strong scoring and rebounding contributions in a tough loss to rival Rice Memorial and a lopsided win over Mt. Mansfield three nights later. Laggis had a team-best eight points and nine rebounds despite foul trouble against the Green Knights, and added a 13-point, 12-board double-double against the Cougars.
