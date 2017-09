BFA-ST. ALBANS

Soccer/Football

In a span of less than 24 hours, Dunsmore helped two BFA-St. Albans teams post wins at Mt. Mansfield Union. At forward for the boys soccer team, Dunsmore scored both BFA goals — tying the game with five minutes remaining and winning it in the first minute of overtime — in a 2-1 victory Friday afternoon. On Saturday, he kicked a 23-yard field goal in the Bobwhites’ 10-0 football win over MMU.