BFA-St. Albans

Soccer: Senior

McCracken was one of several Comets testing Mt. Mansfield’s goalie in the second half of a loss Oct. 14, denied the tying goal first on a free kick and later on an 18-yard rocket that was kept out only by a spectacular, diving save. The senior captain fills numerous roles for the Comets from midfield, and was named to the coaches’ all-state team in 2016.