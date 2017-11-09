Richford

Soccer: Senior

Leading the Rockets to the program’s most-successful tournament week in its 36 seasons, Collins scored twice in each game of back-to-back playoff wins and added three assists. A 4-2 victory at home against Whitchester on Oct. 24 was Richford’s first playoff win since 2012, and Saturday’s 6-2 road rout of No. 3 Chelsea earned the sixth-seed Rockets their first-ever girls soccer semifinal. The midfielder scored the first goal in each of the playoff wins, picking up one assist against Whitchester and adding two against Chelsea to have a part in seven of the team’s 10 goals.