BFA-Fairfax

Soccer: Senior

Collins has long been regarded as one of the top goalkeepers in Vermont, and again showed why in the Bullets’ quarterfinal playoff game 3 1/2 hours away at Twin Valley on Saturday. With the 6th-seed Bullets trying to hand No. 3 Twin Valley just its second loss this fall, Collins was at his best. Twin Valley outshot BFA 16-4, but the game remained scoreless for more than 89 minutes. The Wildcats finally pulled out a 1-0 victory with just 28 seconds before overtime, but Collins’ 15 saves and aggressive goaltending very nearly got the Bullets into the semifinals.