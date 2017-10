Missisquoi

Football: Senior

Tardy scored three more touchdowns and went over 100 yards rushing for the third time in six games Saturday against undefeated Woodstock. In six games, Tardy has scored 10 of the Thunderbirds’ 18 TDs, including all four against Hoosac Valley when he ran for a season-high 176 yards. Against Woodstock, he picked up 164 yards, and has 84- and 89-yard kickoff return scores. On the season, he has run for 766 yards and returned kicks for another 450.