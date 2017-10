Missisquoi

Cross Country: Junior

A year after finishing 165th in the Woods Trail Run at Thetford Academy, Parks knocked more than two minutes off her time and climbed 138 spots in the finish order to place 27th in a field of more than 500 of New England’s top high school runners. Her time Saturday of 21:13 was 2:05 faster than in the 2016 race and 1:17 better than her state-meet time on the same course in November.