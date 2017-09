Missisquoi Valley Union

Girls Soccer

Parent’s two goals Saturday against Enosburg equaled the Thunderbirds’ scoring total from the previous two seasons. In a 3-2 season-opening loss to visiting Enosburg, Parent got Missisquoi on the scoreboard in the 62nd minute with an assist from Mercedes Sack, and she made it a one-goal game with two minutes remaining. The MVU girls did not score a goal in the 2015 season and had just two in 2016.