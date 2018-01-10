In a split of the Bullets’ two games in the Lamoille Holiday Tournament on Thursday and Friday, Keogh grabbed nine rebounds in each. That was good for a share of team honors in Thursday afternoon’s 54-37 win against MVU. Facing a tough Lamoille team in the final Friday night, Keogh’s energy and play — and eight of the team’s 40 points — helped BFA lead for much of the first quarter before the Lancers took over.