BFA Fairfax

Soccer: Junion

Estee led the Bullets to a pair of wins last week from all over the field, making key plays in the offensive half to set up two goals by varsity newcomer Claire Bushey in a 2-1 win over Oxbow and shifting to sweeper in Friday’s night game at Enosburg, anchoring the defense in a 2-0 victory over the Hornets.