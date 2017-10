BFA-St. Albans

Golf: Junior

Dieringer matched BFA’s best all-time performance in the Division I state championships, stringing together three straight birdies on the back nine to finish second with a 3-over-par 74 at Green Mountain National Golf Course on Oct. 11. It was the third-straight runner-up finish in a statewide tournament for Dieringer, who helped the Bobwhites return to the championships for the first time since 2003.