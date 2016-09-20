Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

ST. ALBANS — Mr. Antonio F. ‘Tony’ DeMarinis, age 58, passed away unexpectedly at his home Saturday morning, Sept. 17, 2016. He was born in St. Albans on Feb. 27, 1958, youngest child of Thomas and Beatrice (Merrick) DeMarinis. Tony graduated from Bellows Free Academy in 1976. On May 6, 1989 he married Cindy (Rollo) DeMarinis. Tony was the owner/operator of DeMarinis Car Care, where he reconditioned automobiles for many years. Tony loved and owned many antique automobiles throughout his life, and attended many car shows where he was a member of the Vermont Automobile Enthusiasts (Classic and Antique Car Club). He also enjoyed watching automobile racing at Airborne Speedway, and Thunder Road. He was an avid NASCAR fan. Tony could be always found tinkering with anything with a motor.

Tony is survived by his wife Cindy, his children, Thomas and Alyssa DeMarinis, his mother Beatrice DeMarinis, all of St. Albans, his sisters Constantina Carpenter and Patricia DeMarinis both of Essex Jct., and Tommasina DeMarinis-Bissonnette and her husband Arthur of St. Albans, a God-daughter, Roxanne Bissonnette-Skeels and her husband, Michael, of St. Albans. Tony is also survived by his mother and father in-law, Larry and Susan Rollo of Highgate, sister and brother in-law, Lisa and Peter Leffler of Park City, Utah, brother in-law, David Rollo and companion, Allyson Wimble, of Highgate, sister in-law, Amy Gerrity and companion, Mark Montross, of Highgate and South Hero, as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends. And special canine companion, his dog Onie. Tony was predeceased by his father Thomas, and his brother-in-law Philip Carpenter, Uncles Adam (Arico), Carmino, Alfred, Emilo (Joe), Arthur, aunts Elizabeth and Eva, and grandparents Edwarduro and Denella DeMarinis.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016 at 10 a.m. in St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church. Interment will follow in the DeMarinis family lot in Holy Cross Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Memorials may be made to The Silver Towers Camp, PO Box 166, Ripton, Vt. 05766. Online condolences may be sent to his family at the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home website: www.bradyandlevesque.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home and Commemorative Services.