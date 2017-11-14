MILTON — Annette S. Mossey died peacefully on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017 at her home in Milton with her loving family by her side following a courageous battle with cancer. Annette was born Oct. 11, 1935 in Burlington the daughter of the late Donat and Beatrice (Hebert) Danis. She grew up in the Lakeside area of Burlington and was one of the original “Lakeside Girls.”

On June 13, 1953 she married Louis H. Mossey, Jr. in St. Anthony’s Parish in Burlington. In 1957 the family moved to Connecticut, living in Hartford and Windsor Locks. The family moved back to Colchester in 1972. Annette later moved to Milton in 2003, shortly after Lou’s death.

Annette was a member of St. Ann’s Parish in Milton. She was a charter member of the Milton Eagles Auxiliary 4218 where she served in many roles, including president and state representative. She coordinated many fundraising efforts — especially for our veterans.

Annette dedicated her life caring for her family. She was always there for any need without question. She worked hard at cleaning her home as well as homes and business of many others. She was a true perfectionist.

Annette is survived by her sons, Louis H. “Chuck” Mossey, III and his wife, Anne, of Milton; Darryll Mossey of California; Shawn Mossey of Swanton; and by her daughter Cheryl Ann Johnson and her husband Rick of Florida. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Mickey, Bethany, Monica, Ryan, Alicia, Justin, April, Tim and Douglas; great-grandchildren Hudson, Lyla, Baby Dukette, Sebastian, Delilah, Arianna, Julianna, Nevaeh, Alexis, Jordon, Dillon and Logan; by her brothers and sisters and spouses Doris (Edward) Ploof, Val Sicard, Nancy (Doug) Cockerill, Donald (Marianne) Danis, and Dan (Sue) Danis as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters in law, Richard (Rose) Mossey, Marjorie Parmenter, James (Mary) Mossey and Linda Borthwick. She is predeceased by her parents, husband and sisters Helen Stover and Darlene Rice.

Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 from 3 to 7 p.m. with Vigil prayers offered by Fr. John Feltz at 6:45 p.m. in the Minor Funeral Home, Route 7 in Milton. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, November 17 at 1 p.m. in St. Ann Catholic Church, Main Street in Milton with Fr. Feltz celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Ann’s Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to either the Visiting Nurse Association of Chittenden and Grand Isle County, c/o VNA, 1110 Prim Road, Colchester, VT 05446, https://www.vnacares.org/donating-to-vna/make-an-online-donation/. Or to the McClure Miller VNA Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, VT 05446

