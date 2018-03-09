POULTNEY, Vt./ LEXINGTON, Va. – Anne Dalton Knox, 81, died in her sleep Saturday, February 24, 2018 in Lexington, Va. where she had lived for the past 49 years. She was born April 24, 1936 to William F. and Cecila Costello Dalton of Poultney, Vt.

Anne was educated at schools in Poultney and St. Albans, Vt. She was a graduate of Johnson State College and received her Masters in Library Science from SUNY Albany. Anne worked for several years as a high school librarian in the Mabopac-Carmel New York School System.

Ann returned to the University of Vermont where she earned a Masters degree in Botany. She then entered a doctoral program at Virginia Polytechnic Institute. During this time she did field research in Utqiaguik (formerly Point Barrow) Alaska and in the San Juan Islands of Washington State.

Ann is survived by three sisters: Martha Dalton, of St. Albans, Vt., Helen (Kevin) Collins of Venice, Fla., and Kathryn Shanahan, of Palmer Alaska, a niece, three nephews, five great nephews and four great nieces. She is also survived by her former husband, Dr. John S. Knox of Lexington.

Anne loved animals and nature and traveled extensively both for pleasure and scientific investigation.

Anne’s remains will be interred next to her parents in Poultney during the summer of 2018. Friends who would like to remember Anne are encouraged to donate to their local Humane Society or any liberal cause.

Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, Va.