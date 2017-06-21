Anna May Olmstead

ST. ALBANS — Anna May (Goodrich) Olmstead, age 89 years, died Monday afternoon in the Franklin County Rehab Center.

Born in Shelburne, Vermont on Feb. 28, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Gaylord Augusta and Marie Louise Bissonette Goodrich. On Feb. 14, 1950, she was married to Eugene Graydon Olmstead who predeceased her in 1998.

A registered nurse, Anna May worked in all aspects of administrative nursing at the Northwestern Medical Center for 50 years.

Anna May is survived by her two sons, Richard G. and his wife Debbie, Michael J. Sr and his wife Linda; her brother, Arthur and wife, Eleanor, and sister-in-law Shirley: grandchildren, Jonathan and Stephanie, Jessica Rogers and Steve, Michael J. Jr and Lindsey, Nicholas and Nicole; great grandchildren, Cate, Geneviève, Rowen, Riley and Piper several nieces, nephews and beloved lifetime friends Kathleen Riley, Jeanne Begnoche and Betty and Fred Anderson.

In addition to her parents and husband, Anna May was predeceased by five brothers and one sister.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, June 23, 2017 at 11 a.m. from Holy Angels Roman Catholic Church, 246 Lake Street, St. Albans City. Father Maurice J. Roy will be the celebrant and homilist. The Right of Committal and Interment will follow at the Olmstead family lot Mount Calvary Cemetery.

There will be no public calling hours.

Gifts in Anna May’s memory may be made to Martha’s Kitchen, 86 N. Main St. Albans, VT 05478

To offer private online condolences please visit: www.kiddermemorialhome.com.