MIDDLEBURY – Anna Maria Johnson, 90, a resident of Vermont since 1946, died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016 at her residence. She was born May 26, 1926 in San Servero, Italy, the daughter of Salvatore and Maria Michele (Gramazia) Patrizio.

She married Staff Sergeant Stanley Carlton Johnson, United States Army, March 1945 in her home town of Italy. Arriving in Vermont prior to her husband’s discharge upon the end of World War II with her first child and expecting another, speaking only Italian, she began a new life here in America. Along with her husband, they raised seven children.

In 1974, she married Clayton Moses Johnson. After retiring they resided 14 years in Florida, and upon his death, Anna returned to Vermont to be close to her children.

During the course of her lifetime she was a seamstress in Middlebury at Van Raalte, housekeeper at Porter Hospital and Middlebury College, as well as a member of the team at Standard Register Company keeping the establishment spotlessly clean. Anna volunteered her services at the American Red Cross blood drives, R.S.V.P., CVAA community meals and baked cupcakes with the children at Mary Hogan School. She was a participant at Russell Sholes Senior Center and during that time made beautiful walker bags as a member of the Sew-Sew Girls.

Anna was a parishioner of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Middlebury and a member of the Catholic Daughters of America. Attending Project Independence was a happy delightful time in her later years.

She is survived by her sons Gary L. Johnson and wife JoAnn of Newport, Vt., Salvatore (Sylvester) Johnson of Errol, N.H.; daughters Jennie Brinkman and husband, Michael, of Duxbury, Vt., Elizabeth Quesnel of Cornwall, Vt., Martha Quesnel of Summerville, S.C., Linda Maxham and husband, Thomas, of Virginia Beach, Va. and Maria Murray and husband, Doug, of Salisbury, Vt., along with 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Also, she is survived by two brothers, Aldo and Michele Patrizio, and many nieces and nephews in Italy. She is predeceased by both husbands, three brothers and one sister, sons-in-law Allen Quesnel and Thomas Quesnel, two grandchildren Matthew Quesnel and Douglas Murray, III.

Anna will be remembered for her cooking and baking skills, which she generously shared with family, friends and all who were associated with her. Her friends at The Common, where she resided, enjoyed homemade birthday cakes, pies and her famous lasagna known to EVERYONE in the Middlebury community.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016 from 4-7 p.m. at Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Home, 117 South Main St. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, Sept. 30, 2016 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Middlebury. The Rev. William Beaudin will officiate. The family will be in front of the church at 9:30 a.m. to receive friends. A Graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m. in East Highgate Cemetery, Hanna Road, East Highgate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in her name may be sent to Addison County Home Health & Hospice, PO Box 754, Middlebury, VT 05753 or Elderly Services, Inc., PO Box 581, Middlebury, VT 05753.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.sandersonfuneralservice.com