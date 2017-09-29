Anna (left) and her brother Ben (right) came to All Breed Rescue in Williston from South Carolina last week with their mom. They are both sweet and shy and will need someone gentle and patient to bring each one out of their shells. They are not a bonded pair but would love to be adopted together if possible. They are currently in a great foster home so please call to make an appointment!

Contact All Breed Rescue in Williston, Vt. for more information about Anna and Ben. Call: (802) 489- 5889 or email: allbreedvt@allbreedrescuevt.com.