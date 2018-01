1959 – 2017

PAULSBORO, N.J. — Anne Marie Mason (Montgomery) of Paulsboro N.J., formerly of Rutland, passed away at her home on Dec. 29, 2017. Family and friends may call on Sunday Jan. 7, 2018 at the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St. Rutland Vt., from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. with a prayer service to be held at 1 p.m.