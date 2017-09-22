The original FCAR shelter at Sunset Meadow will reopen in October.

ST. ALBANS — Franklin County Animal Rescue (FCAR) will reopen its doors on Oct. 12.

Initially, FCAR will begin accepting cats and offering them for adoption. The intention is to begin accepting dogs in November.

The plan is to have a soft opening with a larger celebration in November.

The animal shelter closed in April, with board members citing the shelter’s financial straits.

Since then, “there’s been a lot of new energy coming to FCAR at all levels,” said Karen Taylor Mitchell, the chair of the board. That has included new board members, volunteers and donors. The board also now includes certified public accountants.

FCAR had opened a low-cost spay and neuter clinic on Fairfax Road with the intention of paying for the building with revenues from caring for animals. However, FCAR struggled with finding veterinarians to staff the clinic.

That building is being sold. “We think that it’s going to go quickly,” said Taylor Mitchell, adding several businesses have shown an interest in the space.

The original shelter, at 30 Sunset Meadow, which will reopen next month, is in need of renovation to bring it up to contemporary standards and adjust it for the population of animals now being served. The shelter was originally designed with dogs in mind, but now serves primarily cats.

