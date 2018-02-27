ST. ALBANS — Mrs. Angela Pauline (Cadieux) Rock, passed away peacefully early Saturday evening, February 24, 2018, at the Homestead at Pillsbury Assisted Living Facility in St. Albans, Vt.

Angela’s early years were spent on the family farm in Georgia, Vt. She graduated from the Holy Angels Commercial School and had a brief career at Central Vermont Railway in the Accounting Department. She married Joseph Rock, October 1, 1945, a union that would last for 60 years. Since Joe was a railroad man, they moved often, living in Thorndike and Palmer, Mass., as well as New London, Conn., Richford and Berkshire, and in 1973, back to St. Albans, Vt. Angela worked at the Agricultural Stabilization Conservation Service Office in St. Albans for 20 years, retiring in 1987. Many winters were spent in Hollywood, Fla. before selling their home in St. Albans and moving to Tamarac, Fla. They enjoyed traveling and visited nearly every state in the U.S., including Hawaii, as well as cruises. On a trip to France to explore her ancestry, Angela was delighted and proud to discover that Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy Onassis was a relative.

Angela was born on December 17, 1924, in Highgate, Vt., the daughter of the late Napoleon and Berthe (Viens) Cadieux. She was the eldest of 15 siblings.

Survivors include her children, Helen and David Bean of New Bern, N.C., Dennis and Becky Rock, Vaughn and JoAnne Rock all of St. Albans; her grandchildren, Kevin and Tina Bean, Keith and Julie Bean, Tanya and Josh McGhee, Stacie and Jeffrey Rouleau, Heather Beaulieau, Hillerie Rock, Joe Rock, Angela and Matthew Mercado, Anthony Rock, 16 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Angela is also survived by her siblings, Solange Bergeron, Marcel and Rose Cadieux, Simonne Martin, Richard and Kathy Cadieux, Lucille and Dana Ellis, brother-in-law Roger Lebel; sisters-in-law, Carita Cadieux, Betty Cadieux, and Ginny Cadieux and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Angela was predeceased by her husband Joseph Rock, grandsons Christopher (Kippy) Rock and Kyle Bean; siblings, Florence and her husband Jean-Paul Bechard, Roger, Clement, Leon, Andre, Rejeanne Lebel, Alice and her husband Joe Pisano, Berthe Puhalski, and brothers-in-law Lawrence Bergeron and Leo Martin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 2, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. in Holy Angels Church. Interment will be held at a later date in the spring, in the Rock family lot in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Thursday evening, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, 86 South Main Street, St. Albans. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider masses at Holy Angels, or since Angela was an amazing cook and you never left her table hungry, memorials may be made to Martha’s Kitchen, 86 North Main St., St. Albans, VT 05478, http://marthaskitchen802.org. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories may be shared with her family at www.bradyandlevesque.com.