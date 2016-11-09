Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

Just

The Facts Owned by

GEORGIA – Andy L. Elkins, age 42, passed away Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016 as the result of an automobile accident in St. Albans.

He was born April 1, 1974 in St. Albans the son of Francis & Linda (Couture) Elkins.

Andy was a lifelong resident of the Franklin County area, growing up in Montgomery. He was a 1992 graduate of Enosburg Falls High School and then received his Mechanical Engineering degree from Vermont Technical College. His working career in maintenance started at I.B.M. from 1996 – 2014, Keurig Green Mountain Coffee from 2014 – 2015, Revision Military LTD from 2015 – 2016 and was currently employed at Aviatron in South Burlington.

Andy was very mechanically inclined and loved working and tinkering on cars and Harley’s. He had a great sense of humor which was only fitting being he was born on April Fools day.

He is survived by his daughter, Graycen Elkins of Hinesburg; his parents, Frank and Linda Elkins of Montgomery; his brother Todd Elkins his fiancé, Sonya Peck, and their children, Cole and Dana Elkins all of Bakersfield; his girlfriend, Shanna Campbell and her children, Troy, Jordan and Chandler Campbell all of Georgia; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A memorial service will be held Saturday Nov. 12, 2016 at 2 p.m. at the Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls. Visiting hours will be held Saturday from 12 p.m. until the hour of the funeral. Interment will be private and held next spring in the Montgomery Center Cemetery.

For those who wish, contributions in Andy’s memory may be made to the Graycen Elkins Fund, C/O Spears Funeral Home, P.O. Box 396, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.spearsfuneralhome.com