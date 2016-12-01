Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

RICHFORD — Andrew P. ‘Andy’ Benoit, age 61, passed away Monday, Nov. 28, 2016 at his home in Virginia following a short battle with cancer.

He was born Feb. 28, 1955 in St. Albans to the late Paul and Kathrine (Root) Benoit.

Andy attended St. Albans Bay School and Union 7 School. He dedicated 45 years of his life working as a janitor in public school systems throughout Chittenden and Franklin County. Recently, on April 23, 2016, Andy married his partner for the past 16 years, Pauline White. He was an outdoorsman through and through; he was a member of the NRA and he loved to hunt, fish, camp and ride 4-wheelers. Andy also enjoyed looking at antique tractors and muscle cars; his dream was to own one someday.

Andy was a quiet and humble man who not only enjoyed his family immensely, but was so proud of each and every one of them. He enjoyed spending time with his family whether it be attending a school function for his children or grandchildren, gathering for the holidays, or just talking about the good old days.

He is survived by his wife, Pauline White Benoit of Blackstone, Va.; his children, Tabitha Benoit and her partner, Justin Peters, and Dorothy Carpenter and her husband, John, all of Colchester, Caitlin Benoit and her partner, Donny Clark, and Mallory Benoit all of Bakersfield; five grandchildren, Alexis, Madison, Elizabeth, Lilly and Justin Benoit and one on the way, Rowan; his step-children, Connie Nolan and her husband, Bobby, and Tonya Roberts and her husband, William, all of Virginia and Anna Vogel and her husband Tracy of Alabama; 7 step-grandchildren, Robert and Chantel Nolan, Dustin Roberts and Hailey, Ritley, Faith and Mechain Hayden; 2 step-great grandchildren, Lenyx Nolan and Huey Roberts; a brother, Robert Benoit of Sheldon and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Andy was predeceased by his brother, Paul Benoit.

A memorial service will be held next spring at the Spears Funeral Home in Enosburg Falls, Vermont.

For those who wish, contributions in Andy’s memory may be made to Hospice of Virginia, 202 Clark St., Farmville, VA 23901 or to assist with a headstone for Andy by mailing a donation to Connie Nolan, 6511 Marye Rd., Woodford, VA 22580.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.spearsfuneralhome.com.