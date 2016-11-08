Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

SWANTON — Andre Gilbert Bertrand, age 78 years, a lifelong Swanton resident died Sunday afternoon, Nov. 6, 2016, at the McClure Miller VNA Respite House in Colchester.

Born in Swanton on, Oct. 3,1938, he was the son of the late Armand and Roseanna (Daneau) Bertrand. He faithfully served his country in the United States Marie Corps.

A master carpenter, Andy owned and operated his own construction company for many years.

Andy leaves two daughters, Tammy Bertrand and her fiancé, Anthony Ottaviano, of Burlington and Debbie Bertrand of Bellows Falls; one granddaughter, Amber Jean Bertrand; four great grandchildren; his brother, Allen Bertrand of Swanton; two sisters, Polly Truax and husband, Ellis ‘Red’ Truax, of Swanton and Rose Begnoche and friend Raymond Bushey of Highgate Springs; nieces and nephews, Donna, Elaine and Linda Talbot, Mark, Michael and Michelle Truax, Lisa Bechard and Eric and Renee Begnoche and great nephew, Erick Begnoche.

In addition to his parents Andy was predeceased by a sister, Lise Talbot; two brothers-in-law, Gene Talbot and Normand Begnoche.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Nov. 11, 2016, at 12 p.m., from The Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 65 Canada St., Swanton Village. Father Luke P. Austin will be the celebrant and homilist. A private Rite of Committal and Interment will follow for immediate family only in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Friends may call at The Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton on Friday morning from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Gifts in Andy’s memory may be made to the McClure Miller VNA Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Vermont Route 7, Colchester 05446

To offer private online condolences please visit: www.kiddermemorialhome.com