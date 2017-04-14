Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

SWANTON — Mr. Andre, Claude Viau, age 46, passed away unexpectedly at his home, Wednesday afternoon April 12, 2017. He was born in St. Albans, March 7, 1971, the son of Moise and Jacqueline (Ouimet) Viau. Andre graduated from MVU high school in 1989. He worked at the Immigration and Naturalization Building, as a Vending Machine Operator for Farrell Distributing. Andre enjoyed reading, movies, and history. He was a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 297, and the President of the Vermont Vending Association.

Andre is survived by his parents, Moise and Jacqueline Viau, his sisters and brother, Sylvie Johnson of St. Albans, Denis Viau of Elizabethtown, Ky., and Lynn Banach of Shelburne, his nieces and nephews, Jennifer Johnson, Courtney Banach, Zachary Banach, Samuel Viau and Elizabeth Viau.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at 11 a.m. in Holy Angels Roman Catholic Church. The family will receive condolences in the Brady and Levesque Funeral Home, 86 South Main Street, Monday, April 17, 2017, from 4 to 7 p.m. As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made in Andre’s memory to the Discalced Carmelite Nuns, 386 Stephenson Rd., Lowell, VT 05847. Online condolences and memories of Andre may be shared with his family and friends at the funeral home website: www.bradyandlevesque.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady and Levesque Funeral Home and Commemorative Services.