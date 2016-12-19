ANDERSEN ~ MAHONEY

Just

The Facts Owned by

FRANKLIN — Richard and Chari Andersen of Franklin are very proud to announce the wedding of their daughter Calli Chae to Andrew William Mahoney, son of Michael Mahoney and Eileen Andreoli of Winooski. The Sept. 10, 2016 wedding and reception took place at Jenny’s Barn in Franklin. Cara Andersen, sister of the bride, was maid of honor and Keara Mahoney, sister of the groom was matron of honor. Stuart Race, best friend of the groom, was best man and Joe Hernandez, brother-in-law of the groom was groomsman. Sebastien Andersen, nephew of the bride, was their ring-bearer.

The magical ceremony began with the bride arriving by horse and carriage. The very simple, outdoor marriage was officiated by the groom’s dad under a birch arbor made by the groom and his friend and decorated by the bride’s mom and sister. Jenny’s Barn was transformed into a magically personalized venue with the help of Pam Cross who made most of the flower arrangements. The lovely meal was catered by The Abbey Group. DJ service was by Chad St. Marie of Jazz Entertainment and photography was by Hillary Dubie Photography. A special musical selection “Humble and Kind” by Tim McGraw was sang by the bride’s sister, Cara.

Calli is a 2009 graduate of Missisquoi Valley Union High School and 2011 graduate of Vermont Technical College School of Nursing. She is employed by St. Albans Primary Care as a nurse. Andrew is a 2009 graduate of Winooski High School and attended Clarkson University in New York. He is employed by Mylan Technologies.

Following the reception, the bride and groom left for their honeymoon to the Outer Banks, N.C. Calli and Andrew are proud homeowners in the town of Franklin.