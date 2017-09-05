Amanda Paradis

RICHFORD — Amanda M. Paradis, age 80, passed away Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017 at Our Lady of the Meadows in Richford, Vermont.

She was born Aug. 11, 1937 in Berkshire to the late Adelord and Alphonsine (Goyette) Vachon.

Amanda attended school in East Berkshire. She married Raymond Paradis on Oct. 26, 1957. They farmed for most of their life until retirement in 1988. Amanda and Raymond spent their winters in Florida from 1993-2005. Her favorite hobbies included gardening, swimming, lawn saling, working on puzzles, reading and playing cards. Amanda’s greatest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Joanne Edwards and her husband Roy of Wesley Chapel, Fla., Daniel Paradis and his wife Wendy of Berkshire, Karen Douglas and her husband Mike of Fairfield and Dianne Leach and her husband Scott of Fairfax; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; her siblings, Pauline Chadwick and her husband Harvey of Swanton, Marcelene Spaulding and her husband Stanley of Essex and Arthur Vachon and his wife Linda of Berkshire and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Amanda was predeceased by her husband, Raymond Paradis; son, Raymond “Mark” Paradis and sisters, Doris Austin and Vivian Paradis.

Amanda’s family would like to thank the staff from Ave Maria, Our Lady of the Meadows and Franklin County Home Health Agency for the care she received over the last few years.

A funeral service will be Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017 at 12 p.m. at the Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls. Interment will be held at the family’s convenience in St. John the Baptist Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service at Spears Funeral Home.

For those who wish, contributions in Amanda’s memory may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, P.O. Box 563, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.spearsfuneralhome.com.