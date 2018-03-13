MANCHESTER, N.H. – Alton Lynnford Smith, age 80, of Lunenburg, Vt., formerly of Hyde Park, Vt., passed away on Friday, March 9, 2018 at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, N.H.

Alton was born on April 15, 1937, in Highgate Center, Vt. to Joseph Greenia and Mabel (Austin) Smith Greenia. In 1962, he married Louise Bilodeau. He worked at St. Albans Creamery, General Electric in Burlington, and later was a self-employed carpenter until his retirement. Alton served in the National Guard out of St. Albans for 11 years.

He made several pieces of furniture in his day as well as built several of his own houses with his wife. He was very imaginative in his woodworking and could figure out a solution to most anything – if he needed it, he made it. He enjoyed hand-making items and was always fixing something. He was a Jack-of-all-Trades and master of many. He loved hunting, fishing, and mounting deer antlers. He also enjoyed working in the woods with the help of his wife cutting firewood.

He leaves behind his wife of 55 years: Louise Smith of Lunenburg, Vt.; one daughter: Linda Chapman and husband, Jeff, of Gilead, Maine; a son: Lyle Smith and partner, Debbie King, of Rockville, Conn; 3 grandsons: Andrew Royer and wife, Megan, of Glover, Vt., Lyle Jr. and Brandon Smith of Enfield, Conn; a granddaughter: Meagan Royer of Lebanon, N.H.; 2 great-grandsons: Daniel and Benjamin Royer; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a sister: Lillian Tatro; three half-brothers: Lawrence Francis, Howard Smith, and Lawrence Greenia; and three half-sisters: Romona Regan, Marilyn Ashton, and Burnice Mackia.

A Mass of Christian Burial officiated by Father Curtis Miller will take place on Saturday, June 2, 2018 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church on Winter Street in St. Johnsbury, Vt.

Calling hours will be precede the funeral on Saturday, June 2, 2018, 9-10:30 a.m. at Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer Street in St. Johnsbury, Vt.

