Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

Just

The Facts Owned by

MILTON — Allyn Douglas Cote died peacefully and surrounded by his family at the McClure Miller VNA Respite House in Colchester, Vt. on March 30, 2017, following long illness.

The son of the late Armand and Elizabeth Cote, Allyn was a beloved son, brother, father and papa. He spent the final years of his life battling a terminal disease with an infinite sense of optimism, surviving far longer than any doctor predicted possible.

Born in Burlington on Feb. 15, 1951, Allyn was a lifelong Vermont resident and spent his early years growing up in Winooski before moving to St. Albans and later Milton. His professional career included long stretches at the Central Vermont Public Service, IBM and Fairpoint Communications, where he worked as an operator before taking a position with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers representing his colleagues’ interests. He remained a firm supporter of employee rights and union strength.

Allyn was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his four children: Joseph Cote and his wife Carolyn of Hooksett, N.H., Kristen Cote and her husband Joey Campbell of San Diego, Calif., Robin Cadieux and her husband Greg of St. Albans, and Scott Cote and his girlfriend Amber Quinlan of Milton. He is also survived by his older brother Bruce Cote and his wife Sandy of Hinesburg and Mark Cote of Milton. Allyn’s three grandchildren – Noah, Grant and Greyson Cadieux – were bright beacons of joy in recent years. He also had a large extended family of many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Allyn was able to live so many more of his final days in his home thanks to two special caregivers who never asked for recognition. Our family will never forget the love and care that Tina Menard and Lynn Blodgett showed Allyn. Finally, Allyn always called the nurses at the University of Vermont Medical Center and the VNA Respite Home his “angels.” Our family will be forever grateful for the unending compassion of all the nurses and Dr. Zail Berry at the VNA Respite Home.

A public viewing will be held at LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service at 132 Main St., Winooski, on Wednesday, April 5, from 4 – 7 p.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis of Xavier’s Church in Winooski on Thursday, April 6, at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, Allyn’s wishes were for donations to be sent to the VNA McClure Miller Respite House and the University of Vermont Children’s Hospital. Condolences may be shared at www.lavignefuneralhome.com.