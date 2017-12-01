SWANTON — Allen Joseph Bertrand, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, November 28. Allen was born on Nov. 5, 1939 on the family farm in Swanton; to Roseanna (Daneau) and Armand Bertrand. The family moved from Swanton, to Port Henry, N.Y. and Bellows Falls, Vt. opening new locations for the family’s dry-cleaning business.

Allen dutifully serviced his country in the United States Airforce from 1961 – 1981 obtaining the rank of Technical Staff Sargent. During his career he was awarded the following: Air Force Commendation Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, Air Force Longevity Service Award with three Oak Leaf Clusters, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with three Service Stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with one Oak Leaf Cluster and Air Force Good Conduct Medal with five Oak Leaf Clusters.

Following his retirement from the Air Force, Allen worked at Swanton Rexall from 1983 to 2005, where he was known best to all as Mr. Al.

Allen was a devoted parishioner of The Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church and was a lifetime member of the Knight of Columbus, St. Edmund of Canterbury Council 776 of Swanton, Vt. Allen was also a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 778.

Allen enjoyed traveling and playing Bingo with his companion Marilyn Tynes. Allen was an avid card player and had a wonderful sense of humor. He was the master of completing challenging puzzles. Allen was a kind and generous man; always putting others before himself. He will be dearly missed by many.

Allen is predeceased by his long-time companion Marilyn Tynes. He is also predeceased by his parents, Roseanna and Armand Bertrand, a sister Lise Talbot, brother Andre Bertrand, brother-in-laws Gene Talbot and Normand Begnoche and his beloved dog Duke.

Allen is survived by his daughter, Lisa Bechard and her boyfriend Mark Simonsen of Swanton; grandsons, Tyler Pelican and Marc Bechard III of Swanton; sisters, Rose Begnoche and her companion Raymond Bushey of Highgate Springs, Pauline Truax and her husband Ellis Truax of Swanton; nieces and nephews, Donna, Linda and Elaine Talbot of Florida, Debbie Bertrand of Bellows Falls, Tammy Bertrand and her fiancé Anthony Ottaviano of Burlington, Mark Truax and his wife Tracey Gleason of Tom’s River, N.J., Michael Truax of Swanton, Michelle Truax and her boyfriend Tony Lussier of Swanton, Eric Begnoche of Highgate Springs and Renee Begnoche and her boyfriend Chad Cioffi of Highgate Springs and great nieces and nephew, Amber Bertrand of Melbourne, Fla., Brianna Truax of Alburgh, Katie Draper of Swanton and Erick Begnoche of Highgate Springs. As well as many dear friends including Shelia Benson, Mike and Nancy Barkyoumb, Marlene Lemnah and his dear friends from Swanton Rexall.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017 at 11 a.m. at The Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 65 Canada Street, Swanton. Father James Zuccaro will officiate. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow in the Bertrand family lot in Riverside Cemetery in Swanton.

Friends may call at The Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton on Wednesday, December 6, 2017 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Missisquoi Valley Rescue, P.O. Box 22, Swanton, VT 05488.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com