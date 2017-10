ST. ALBANS — Allen Everett Sargent Jr., 63, passed away at Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans on Friday Sept. 29, 2017. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday Oct. 8, 2017 from 5 – 8 p.m. at A W Rich Funeral Home – Fairfax Chapel, 1176 Main Street, Fairfax, VT 05454. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday Oct. 9, 2017 at Church of the Rock, 1091 Fairfax Road, St. Albans . The family invites you to view further information and share your memories by visiting www.awrfh.com.