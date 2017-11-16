BANGOR/PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Allen Bradley Lovelette, 85, passed away Nov. 14, 2017 at the Maine Veterans Home. He was born in Richford, Vt., March 31, 1932, son of Merritt and Mildred (Domina) Lovelette.

Allen grew up and attended schools in Richford, Vt. prior to joining the U.S. Air

Force in 1951. After returning from his tour of duty, Allen met and married his wife, Janice. They shared 61 years together. Allen and Janice spent most of their lives in Presque Isle raising their children and forming many lifelong friendships. After he retired, the couple moved to Hermon where they were closer to family and their beloved grandchildren. When not working, Allen enjoyed spending time working on his yard and later in his life enjoyed attending sporting events that his grandchildren all participated in.

He worked for HP Hoods, MPG Dairy and Unifirst. Allen was a member of the American Legion Post #88 of Presque Isle and the Knights of Columbus in Presque Isle.

He was predeceased by two sisters, Virginia “Jenny” Lovelette and Beverly Duso; seven brothers: Leland “Hoover,” Merritt “Buster,” Malcolm “Mackie,” Robert “Joe,” Loren “Lover,” Norman “Normie” and Lawrence “Butch” Lovelette.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Janice, of Bangor, are a son, Larry Lovelette and his wife, Debra of Presque Isle; two daughters, Beth Guerrette and her husband, Todd of Raymond, and Denise Allen, and her husband Albert of Hermon; eight grandchildren, Renee Lanning, Sarah LaBreck, Michael Lovelette, Travis Guerrette, Brandon Guerrette, Joshua Allen, Christopher Allen and Mathew Allen; four great grandchildren, Annalise and Ashlynn LaBreck, Chloe and Noah Galvan; two sisters, Janice Gale of Burlington, Vt., Sally Ovitt of New Smyrna Beach, Fla. and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, at St. Paul the Apostle Parish, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 768 Ohio St., Bangor. The family invites relatives and friends to share conversation and refreshments in the parish hall, following the Mass. The Rite of Committal and military honors, will be held 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20, 2017 at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mt. Vernon Rd., Augusta.

Gifts in his memory may be sent to the Maine Veteran’s Home, 44 Hogan Rd.,

Bangor, ME, 04401; or to the Alzheimer’s Association of Maine, 383 U.S. Route One, Suite 2C, Scarborough, ME. 04074.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.BrookingsSmith.com.