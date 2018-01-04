Jack Laplant appears in court on Wednesday.

ST. ALBANS — The man at the center of an officer-involved shooting on Lincoln Street Tuesday night was arraigned in Franklin County Superior Court Wednesday, while a state police investigation into the shooting itself continues.

At question is how many shots police fired, according to Vermont State Police (VSP) Det. Sgt. Robert McKenna’s probable cause affidavit and a press release issued by the VSP Wednesday afternoon.

The press release stated the VSP Crime Scene Search Team is still examining the scene of the shooting, and have found “an additional spent cartridge casing.” In addition to what, the VSP has not yet announced. Witness reports vary as far as how many shots police fired, and police have not released an official estimate.

“The total number of shots fired and recovered spent casings are still being determined,” the press release said.

McKenna’s affidavit suggests there is less ambiguity about the actions of Jack Laplant, 26, who the court arraigned yesterday on two felony charges — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a weapon — and two misdemeanor charges, each for one violation of an abuse prevention order.

For the full story, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Messenger or subscribe to our digital edition.