Lincoln Street was open again Wednesday morning, but police barricades remained from the night before.

ST. ALBANS — A St. Albans man with a history of domestic violence was injured by officers from the St. Albans Police Dept. (SAPD) in an incident near his girlfriend’s residence on Lincoln Avenue Tuesday evening.

Jack Laplant, 26, was reportedly carrying a rifle and fired at officers, who returned fire.

Vermont State Police Major Crimes Unit, which is investigating the incident, as it does all officer-involved shootings in the state, reports a bullet fired by one of the responding officers grazed Laplant in the abdomen. He was transported to Northwestern Medical Center and then to the University of Vermont Medical Center, where he was treated and released into police custody.

Laplant has been charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and violation of an abuse prevention order. He was housed at the Northwest State Correctional Facility and was to have been arraigned today.

According to a statement from St. Albans Police Chief Gary Taylor, officers were dispatched to the area of Lincoln Avenue and Rugg Street at 5:50 p.m. for a report of a man dressed in black with an assault rifle. A second call was received of shots having been fired before officers arrived on scene.

“Upon arrival officers encountered the male, who took up a defensive position near the corner of a house, in the vicinity of 72 Lincoln Ave,” Taylor said in a written statement. “As officers attempted to gain control of the situation an additional shot was fired by the suspect and two officers returned fire. The suspect immediately went down and once secured medical assistance was rendered by the same officers. The suspect was transported to Northwest Medical Center. None of the officers who responded to the scene, or were involved in the shooting were injured.”

